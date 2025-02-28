Left Menu

India-EU Forge Ahead in Technology Partnership

India and the European Union have pledged to enhance cooperation in sectors like semiconductors, AI, 6G, and digital public infrastructure. The collaboration aims to foster economic growth and address global geopolitical challenges. The partnership promotes digital transformation, semiconductor development, and a multilateral trading system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:52 IST
  • India

The 27-nation European Union and India on Friday committed to significantly enhancing their collaboration in key sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, 6G technology, and digital public infrastructure. This decision emerged from the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) held in India alongside European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen's visit.

The TTC, established in 2022, serves to facilitate the exchange of critical technologies spanning domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and cybersecurity. This engagement marks the EU's second such venture, following a similar partnership with the United States in 2021.

Representatives from both sides underscored their common interest in promoting global stability and sustainable growth amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. The joint statement highlighted both parties' commitment to enhancing connectivity, resilience, and promoting the development of green technologies to drive economic and technological progress.

