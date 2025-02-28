India-EU Forge Ahead in Technology Partnership

The 27-nation European Union and India on Friday committed to significantly enhancing their collaboration in key sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, 6G technology, and digital public infrastructure. This decision emerged from the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) held in India alongside European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen's visit.

The TTC, established in 2022, serves to facilitate the exchange of critical technologies spanning domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and cybersecurity. This engagement marks the EU's second such venture, following a similar partnership with the United States in 2021.

Representatives from both sides underscored their common interest in promoting global stability and sustainable growth amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. The joint statement highlighted both parties' commitment to enhancing connectivity, resilience, and promoting the development of green technologies to drive economic and technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)