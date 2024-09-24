Left Menu

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's Upcoming Film 'Sinners' Revealed

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan are teaming up for a new film titled 'Sinners.' Warner Bros announced the project, which will be released in US theaters on March 7. While plot details remain under wraps, Coogler has both directed and produced the film with his team.

Updated: 24-09-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:08 IST
Acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan are reuniting for an upcoming feature project titled 'Sinners.' The announcement was made by Hollywood studio Warner Bros on Monday evening through their social media platforms. The film is slated for a theatrical release in the US on March 7.

Warner Bros teased the movie with the tagline: 'Dance with the devil... and he'll follow you home. #SinnersMovie - Only in theaters March 7,' along with the unveiling of the official poster.

Details about the plot and the remaining cast members are being kept under wraps. Coogler, who has previously collaborated with Jordan on noteworthy films such as 'Fruitvale Station,' 'Creed,' and 'Black Panther,' has both directed and produced 'Sinners,' working from a script he penned. Produced under his banner, Proximity Media, alongside his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, this marks Coogler's first project since 2022's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

