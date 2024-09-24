Left Menu

Jayant Chowdhary Urges UP CM for Immediate Farmer Relief

Union Minister and RLD Chief Jayant Chowdhary has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide compensation and crop insurance benefits to farmers affected by floods in the Braj region. He highlighted the severe damage to crops during his visit and called for a priority survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and RLD Chief Jayant Chowdhary has called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to offer compensation and crop insurance benefits to farmers impacted by recent floods and excessive rains in the Braj region.

In a letter to the chief minister, Chowdhary described the significant crop damage observed during his visit to several villages in the region and emphasized the need for immediate relief.

Chowdhary, serving as the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, requested an urgent survey of the affected villages, both in the Braj region and across Uttar Pradesh, to provide timely compensation and insurance benefits to flood-hit farmers, according to senior RLD leader Anil Dubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

