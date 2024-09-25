Bollywood Stars Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty Reunite at Mumbai Event

Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty were captured bumping into each other at an event in Mumbai. In visuals captured by the paparazzi, both Shilpa and Suniel were seen exchanging pleasantries immediately upon seeing one another. The duo even posed together for pictures.

Shilpa couldn't stop laughing when shutterbugs started screaming 'Anjali.' The reunion of Shilpa and Suniel sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. Social media was soon flooded with heartfelt reactions, urging the stars to make 'Dhadkan 2.' One fan commented, 'Nostalgic...please do Dhadkan 2.'

'We would love to see you guys together in a film,' wrote a social media user. Shilpa looked stunning in an ivory saree paired with a pearl-embellished statement blouse and statement mang tika. Suniel looked dapper in a grey-colored notch lapel blazer and pants.

In 2000, Shilpa and Suniel shared the screen in 'Dhadkan,' which also featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The chemistry between Shilpa and Suniel was highly appreciated by the audience. Speaking of their upcoming projects, Shilpa will be seen in the Kannada film 'KD: The Devil.' The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD: The Devil,' the pan-India multilingual release, is set to launch in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. Suniel has 'Hunter 2' and 'The Legend of Somnath' in his kitty. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)