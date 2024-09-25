Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma Takes Helm at Naval Dockyard Mumbai

Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma has assumed the position of Admiral Superintendent at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, as announced by the Navy on Wednesday.

Sharma took over the role from Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami on Tuesday. Goswami has now been designated as the Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyards and Refits) at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.

An alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering, Rear Admiral Sharma has a distinguished career spanning 33 years in the Indian Navy. His extensive experience encompasses maintenance, research, and development in maritime systems. Additionally, Sharma has served in various capacities on frontline warships, design agencies, and naval dockyards, earning several accolades, including the VK Jain Gold Medal.

Sharma's current focus areas include the integration of futuristic technologies into the maritime sector and adapting cutting-edge commercial technologies for battlefield applications, according to the Navy.

