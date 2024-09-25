Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma Takes Helm at Naval Dockyard Mumbai
Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma has taken charge as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Mumbai. He succeeds Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami, now Assistant Chief of Material at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. With 33 years of experience, Sharma aims to integrate commercial and futuristic technologies into maritime operations.
- Country:
- India
Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma has assumed the position of Admiral Superintendent at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, as announced by the Navy on Wednesday.
Sharma took over the role from Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami on Tuesday. Goswami has now been designated as the Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyards and Refits) at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.
An alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering, Rear Admiral Sharma has a distinguished career spanning 33 years in the Indian Navy. His extensive experience encompasses maintenance, research, and development in maritime systems. Additionally, Sharma has served in various capacities on frontline warships, design agencies, and naval dockyards, earning several accolades, including the VK Jain Gold Medal.
Sharma's current focus areas include the integration of futuristic technologies into the maritime sector and adapting cutting-edge commercial technologies for battlefield applications, according to the Navy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy Launches Malpe and Mulki: Major Boost to Indigenous Shipbuilding
Indian Navy Cancels Civilian Entrance Test Amid Technical Glitches
Defence Ministry Approves ₹2,500 Crore Unmanned Underwater Vessels Project for Indian Navy
Indian Navy Joins 16th Exercise Kakadu 2024 in Australia
DRDO and Indian Navy Successfully Test Vertical Launch Missile