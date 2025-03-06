Left Menu

Indian Navy's car rally along East Coast reaches Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:25 IST
Indian Navy's car rally along East Coast reaches Odisha
The Indian Navy's car rally along the East Coast, flagged off from Kolkata on March 3, reached Odisha on Thursday.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati welcomed the team at Raj Bhavan here.

The car rally, which will cover a distance of around 3,800 km, will travel to Kanyakumari and return to Chennai by March 21.

The initiative aims to enhance maritime awareness, engage with youth and civil society, and promote career opportunities in the Indian Navy, including the Agnipath scheme, officials said.

As part of the journey, the rally team will visit schools and colleges to inspire young men and women to join the Indian Navy.

It will also promote the Centre's Naari Shakti initiative for women empowerment. Additionally, interactions with naval veterans will be held to update them on the latest welfare policies of the government and the navy, they said.

During an interaction at Raj Bhavan, the governor praised the expedition's objective of raising awareness and encouraging youth to serve the nation through the Indian Navy. He also shared his fond memories of the navy and acknowledged its commitment to excellence and national security.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Lieutenant Commander Jubin John, a team member, said that the rally will explore India's rich maritime heritage by visiting historical naval sites and ancient trade route locations along the coast.

As the rally departed Raj Bhavan, the governor bid farewell to the team, waving them off with his best wishes for their journey ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

