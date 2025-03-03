Left Menu

Indian Navy Launches East Coast Motor Car Rally to Promote Maritime Awareness and Career Opportunities

The event is being supported by M/s Hyundai Ltd, which underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing national objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:12 IST
The rally will cover a vast distance of approximately 3,800 km, traversing through the coastal states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy’s Motor Car Rally Expedition on the East Coast was officially flagged off by the Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) from INS Netaji, Kolkata, on 03 March 2025. This ambitious expedition aims to enhance maritime awareness, engage with youth and civil society, and showcase career opportunities in the Indian Navy, including the Agnipath Scheme. The rally will cover a vast distance of approximately 3,800 km, traversing through the coastal states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The expedition will journey from Kolkata to Chennai, proceed to Kanyakumari, and return to Chennai by 21 March 2025. Along the route, the rally will visit various schools and colleges to inspire young men and women to consider a career in the Indian Navy. This initiative also aligns with the Government of India's commitment to women empowerment through the Naari Shakti campaign, encouraging greater female participation in the defense forces.

A total of 56 Indian Naval personnel, including officers, sailors, and their family members, are actively participating in this expedition. Beyond promoting career prospects, the rally also aims to engage with Naval Veterans and Veer Naaris (war widows), providing them with updates on the latest welfare policies introduced by the Indian Navy and the Government of India.

Along the way, the rally team will explore India's rich maritime heritage by visiting historical naval sites and key locations along the ancient maritime trade routes. This will help highlight the nation's longstanding naval traditions and reinforce the strategic importance of India's coastline.

Through this expedition, the Indian Navy continues to strengthen its connection with the people of India, fostering a greater understanding of maritime security, naval careers, and the vital role the Navy plays in safeguarding national interests.

