Mumbai Civic Deputy Commissioner Earns Prestigious Ironman Title
Mumbai civic body's deputy commissioner Vishwas Mote completed the 'Ironman Italy Emilia Romagna' triathlon, taking 15 hours, 25 minutes, and 4 seconds to finish. This event, held in Cervia, Italy with 2,439 participants, aimed to inspire focus on fitness. Mote actively promotes health and fitness awareness.
Mumbai civic body's deputy commissioner, Vishwas Mote, has earned the prestigious 'Ironman' title after completing the grueling Ironman Italy Emilia Romagna triathlon. The event, held in Cervia, Italy, saw 2,439 participants from around the globe, including 28 from India.
Mote took 15 hours, 25 minutes, and 4 seconds to complete the triathlon, which involved swimming in the Adriatic Sea, as well as cycling and running. His successful completion is being hailed as an inspirational feat.
Mote, who also completed the 'Ironman 70.3' in Goa in November 2022, is committed to raising health and fitness awareness. Despite his demanding job, he emphasizes the importance of physical fitness for enhancing one's ability to achieve more in life.
