Barun Sobti Brings Light-Hearted Humor to Streaming with 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

Actor Barun Sobti says he was eager to work on a light-hearted series like 'Raat Jawaan Hai' that would give audiences a break from the abundance of intense dramas currently dominating the streaming landscape.

The comedy-drama follows three friends, Avinash (Sobti), Radhika (Anjali Anand), and Suman (Priya Bapat), as they navigate the often hilarious and chaotic world of parenting while juggling their individuality and relationships.

Sobti, who received universal praise for his performances in crime thriller shows 'Asur' and 'Kohrra,' felt an instant connection to the story of new parents, describing it as 'delicately' written and heartwarming.

