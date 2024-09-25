TMC MLA Urges Grand Durga Puja Amid Protests

In the midst of ongoing protests over the tragic rape and murder of a medic at R G Kar Hospital, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA called for grander celebrations of the Durga Puja festival. Civil society organizations had urged for a more solemn observance in light of the incident.

Naryan Goswami, the TMC representative for Ashoknagar, North 24 Parganas, voiced his appeal during a meeting with Durga Puja organizers in Madhyamgram. He argued for a more lavish celebration to counteract efforts to tarnish West Bengal's image, noting that the festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Opposition leaders criticized Goswami's remarks. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh condemned the insensitivity of celebrating extravagantly amid mourning, while CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty pointed out the broader socio-political implications, including the ruling party's autocratic behavior amidst other crises like recent flood casualties.

