Left Menu

TMC MLA Urges Grand Durga Puja Amid Protests

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Naryan Goswami urged Durga Puja organizers to celebrate the festival with grandeur despite protests over a recent rape-murder case. While civil society calls for a muted observance to respect the victim, political opposition criticizes TMC’s stance as insensitive and autocratic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:02 IST
TMC MLA Urges Grand Durga Puja Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of ongoing protests over the tragic rape and murder of a medic at R G Kar Hospital, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA called for grander celebrations of the Durga Puja festival. Civil society organizations had urged for a more solemn observance in light of the incident.

Naryan Goswami, the TMC representative for Ashoknagar, North 24 Parganas, voiced his appeal during a meeting with Durga Puja organizers in Madhyamgram. He argued for a more lavish celebration to counteract efforts to tarnish West Bengal's image, noting that the festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Opposition leaders criticized Goswami's remarks. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh condemned the insensitivity of celebrating extravagantly amid mourning, while CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty pointed out the broader socio-political implications, including the ruling party's autocratic behavior amidst other crises like recent flood casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024