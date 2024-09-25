Elusive Leopard Captured in Bengaluru Tech Hub

A four-year-old male leopard was captured in the Electronic city area of Bengaluru, just over a week after it was first spotted in the tech hub, forest officials revealed on Wednesday.

Residents were on high alert after CCTV footage of the leopard crossing a flyover near a toll plaza went viral. Forest officials had been tirelessly working to capture the elusive big cat since its sighting.

"We tried laying traps for the past four to five days, but they didn't work," said Ravindra Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Bengaluru Urban. "For the last two days, we used a 'Tumkur trap cage'—a large enclosure designed to trap the leopard by its tail. This strategy finally succeeded on Tuesday night."

The leopard was captured in an open area in Electronic city where the trap was set. Officials reported that the animal is healthy and has been relocated to Bannerghatta Biological Park, from where it will eventually be released back into the wild.

