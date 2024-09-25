Elusive Leopard Captured in Bengaluru Tech Hub
A four-year-old male leopard, after being spotted multiple times in the Electronic city area of Bengaluru, has been successfully captured by forest officials. The animal was caught in a 'Tumkur trap cage' after extensive efforts. It has been moved to Bannerghatta Biological Park for subsequent release.
- Country:
- India
A four-year-old male leopard was captured in the Electronic city area of Bengaluru, just over a week after it was first spotted in the tech hub, forest officials revealed on Wednesday.
Residents were on high alert after CCTV footage of the leopard crossing a flyover near a toll plaza went viral. Forest officials had been tirelessly working to capture the elusive big cat since its sighting.
"We tried laying traps for the past four to five days, but they didn't work," said Ravindra Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Bengaluru Urban. "For the last two days, we used a 'Tumkur trap cage'—a large enclosure designed to trap the leopard by its tail. This strategy finally succeeded on Tuesday night."
The leopard was captured in an open area in Electronic city where the trap was set. Officials reported that the animal is healthy and has been relocated to Bannerghatta Biological Park, from where it will eventually be released back into the wild.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Bhediya: Forest Officials Capture Fifth Wolf in Bahraich
Forest Officials Bust Illegal Wildlife Trade Ring, Arrest Four
RMZ Corporation Secures Major Lease with Chevron for Bengaluru Tech Hub
Forest Officials Arrested for Bribery in Kathua
Operation Bhediya: Forest Officials Intensify Hunt for 'Killer' Wolves in Bahraich