Left Menu

Elusive Leopard Captured in Bengaluru Tech Hub

A four-year-old male leopard, after being spotted multiple times in the Electronic city area of Bengaluru, has been successfully captured by forest officials. The animal was caught in a 'Tumkur trap cage' after extensive efforts. It has been moved to Bannerghatta Biological Park for subsequent release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:56 IST
Elusive Leopard Captured in Bengaluru Tech Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old male leopard was captured in the Electronic city area of Bengaluru, just over a week after it was first spotted in the tech hub, forest officials revealed on Wednesday.

Residents were on high alert after CCTV footage of the leopard crossing a flyover near a toll plaza went viral. Forest officials had been tirelessly working to capture the elusive big cat since its sighting.

"We tried laying traps for the past four to five days, but they didn't work," said Ravindra Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Bengaluru Urban. "For the last two days, we used a 'Tumkur trap cage'—a large enclosure designed to trap the leopard by its tail. This strategy finally succeeded on Tuesday night."

The leopard was captured in an open area in Electronic city where the trap was set. Officials reported that the animal is healthy and has been relocated to Bannerghatta Biological Park, from where it will eventually be released back into the wild.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024