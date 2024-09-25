Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' Paves Way for Indian Women Filmmakers

India's official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards is Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies,' a film that has garnered attention for its light-hearted satire on patriarchy. The announcement was met with excitement by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, who emphasized the importance of a robust awards campaign despite time constraints.

'Laapataa Ladies' has been unanimously selected by the Film Federation of India to represent the country in the Best International Film category at the prestigious ceremony organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Monga, an AMPAS member, asserted that the film stands out as the best Hindi film of the year.

As the 97th Oscars approach, set for March 2 next year, Monga highlighted the need for early nominations to facilitate a strong campaign. She noted that although the process is technical and challenging, it is crucial to go all out. The India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 also saw discussions by Monga, filmmaker Kiran Rao, and actor-producer Richa Chadha on the evolving role of women in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)