Shein Under Scrutiny: Italy Probes Allegations of Greenwashing

Italy's antitrust authority is investigating Shein for allegedly misleading sustainability claims. The probe targets Infinite Styles Serves Co. Limited, a Dublin-based company operating as Shein. Critics argue Shein's practices encourage overconsumption and environmental waste, contradicting its sustainability claims. Shein has pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:25 IST
Italy's antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Shein, the online fast fashion giant, for potentially making misleading claims about its sustainability practices. The probe, led by the country's independent competition authority (AGCM), focuses on Infinite Styles Serves Co. Limited, a company based in Dublin but operating under the Shein brand.

Shein, originally founded in China and now headquartered in Singapore, has enjoyed a meteoric rise by offering ultra-low priced products via a business model that rapidly responds to real-time demand. However, critics argue that such practices encourage overconsumption and generate environmental waste.

The AGCM alleges that Shein's sustainability claims are misleading and lack transparency. The investigation will scrutinize the retailer's "evoluShein" collection and examine its stated commitment to decarbonization against its rising greenhouse gas emissions. Shein has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation and maintain transparency with its customers.

