Shein Under Scrutiny: Italy Probes Allegations of Greenwashing

Italy's antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Shein, the online fast fashion giant, for potentially making misleading claims about its sustainability practices. The probe, led by the country's independent competition authority (AGCM), focuses on Infinite Styles Serves Co. Limited, a company based in Dublin but operating under the Shein brand.

Shein, originally founded in China and now headquartered in Singapore, has enjoyed a meteoric rise by offering ultra-low priced products via a business model that rapidly responds to real-time demand. However, critics argue that such practices encourage overconsumption and generate environmental waste.

The AGCM alleges that Shein's sustainability claims are misleading and lack transparency. The investigation will scrutinize the retailer's "evoluShein" collection and examine its stated commitment to decarbonization against its rising greenhouse gas emissions. Shein has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation and maintain transparency with its customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)