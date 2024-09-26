Left Menu

Family Injured in Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion in Rajasthan

A cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house in Pratapgarh district, Rajasthan, injuring five family members, with two in critical condition. The incident occurred in the Chhoti Sadri area, and authorities are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cooking gas cylinder explosion in Pratapgarh district, Rajasthan, left five family members injured, according to police reports.

The blast damaged the house located in the Chhoti Sadri area. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the residence of Radheyshyam Prajapat.

Among the injured, two are critically wounded and receiving medical treatment in Udaipur. Further investigation into the circumstances of the explosion is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

