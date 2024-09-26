US Launches South Asia Leaders Initiative for Youth Empowerment

The United States has officially launched the South Asia Leaders Initiative (YSALI), aimed at fostering networking and training opportunities for young leaders from South Asia.

The initiative will engage youth from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to address pressing issues such as economic opportunity, environmental resilience, and civic participation, according to a statement from the US State Department on Wednesday.

Announced by Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Lee Satterfield and Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, YSALI will provide a platform for more than 420 million young people across South Asia to receive leadership training, professional exchanges, and academic fellowships.

The announcement took place during an event at the United Nations General Assembly, which included attendees from government sectors across South Asia, the private sector, civil society partners, and students, underscoring the United States' commitment to youth empowerment globally by extending the youth network model to South Asia.

YSALI joins similar regional youth networks worldwide, including the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI), and the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI).

