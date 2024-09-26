Lady Gaga's 'Harlequin' Album to Accompany 'Joker' Sequel

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga has revealed that her unexpected companion album for the 'Joker' sequel will include new songs she wrote for the film and the record itself.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner made the announcement on Tuesday, just days before the Friday release of her 13-track album 'Harlequin.' 'It's all these really interesting original productions,' Lady Gaga said to Reuters on the red carpet at the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' premiere in London on Wednesday.

'It has so much of the music that's in the film, as well as some original pieces that I wrote specifically for the movie, and one exclusive track for the album called 'Happy Mistake,' she detailed. The 38-year-old artist has also been working on her upcoming studio album 'LG7,' slated for release in February.

'My studio album is coming out in February and my first single is coming out really soon, so I'm excited about that too,' she added. In her latest acting role, Lady Gaga portrays Joker's love interest, Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, in 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

The sequel follows where the 2019 movie left off, featuring Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker in a high-security prison. There, he becomes enchanted by Quinzel, an asylum patient who returns his affection, their intense romance depicted through song-and-dance numbers.

'The whole experience inspired me through and through,' said Lady Gaga. 'It was amazing to get to know this character through music, script, and dance, and all these tremendous collaborations,' she added. Letting go of Harley Quinn after filming was challenging.

'You know, I don't really know if I did because I made a whole record about her.' 'Joker: Folie a Deux' begins its global cinematic rollout on Oct. 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)