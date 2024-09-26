PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted his predecessor and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on his 92nd birthday.

He said on X, 'Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life.'

Singh, an eminent economist, served as India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014, and played a crucial role in the transformative economic reforms during his tenure as finance minister from 1991 to 1996 in P V Narasimha Rao's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)