PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 92nd birthday. In a message on X, Modi wished Singh a long and healthy life. Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was the finance minister during the economic reforms of 1991-96.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:33 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted his predecessor and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on his 92nd birthday.

He said on X, 'Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life.'

Singh, an eminent economist, served as India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014, and played a crucial role in the transformative economic reforms during his tenure as finance minister from 1991 to 1996 in P V Narasimha Rao's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

