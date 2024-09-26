Indian Air Force to Showcase Full Air Prowess at 92nd IAF Day in Marina

The Indian Air Force is set to showcase its full defence capabilities, especially its air prowess, at a breathtaking display over Marina sky on October 6, as part of the 92nd IAF Day, Air Vice Marshal K Prem Kumar announced on Thursday.

Prem Kumar, Chief Coordinating Officer for the IAF Day parade 2024 in Chennai, revealed that 72 aircraft will participate in the public air display over Marina.

'We aim to create a unique record in the Limca Book of Records and expect around 1.5 million people on October 6,' Prem Kumar said. The event will feature aircraft like Rafale, Suryakiran, Tejas, Prachand, and heritage aircraft such as the Dakota and Harvard. A full dress rehearsal is scheduled for October 4 in coordination with IAF Tambaram.

