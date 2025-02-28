Gujarat Stallions Edge Out Chennai in Thrilling InBL Pro U25 Semifinal

The Gujarat Stallions clinched a spot in the InBL Pro U25 final with a thrilling 89-85 win against Chennai Heat at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The victory was driven by standout contributions from Trendon Hankerson, who scored 21 points, and Josh Duach, adding 20 points. Despite a late push from Chennai, the Stallions secured their place in the championship matchup.

The game opened with Hankerson nailing consecutive three-pointers, sparking the Stallions' early momentum. Chennai quickly responded through Arvind Kumar and Malak Majak, maintaining pressure with brisk transition plays. Capitalizing on their size advantage, Nate Roberts and Jock Perry dominated inside, giving Gujarat a slender three-point lead by the end of the first quarter. As the contest heated up, the Stallions maintained control through their interior offensive strategy, while Chennai battled back utilizing Tad Dufelmeier's drives and Matt Gray's perimeter shooting. However, Chennai's mounting fouls allowed Duach to extend Gujarat's lead to four at halftime.

The third period featured a scoring spree by Arvind Kumar, igniting Chennai's comeback with an 11-point run. Nonetheless, a composed Gujarat maneuvered efficiently through Hankerson's and Duach's scoring exchanges to maintain their lead. With Duach temporarily sidelined due to foul troubles, Nate Roberts electrified the arena with a powerful dunk, restoring a five-point advantage for Gujarat heading into the final quarter. The Stallions ramped up defensive efforts in the last quarter, stifling Dufelmeier and expanding their lead to eight. Chennai fought back, narrowing the deficit to three in the closing minutes. In a decisive moment, Duach sank a critical three-pointer, then sealed the game from the free-throw line, propelling the Stallions into the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)