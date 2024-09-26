Left Menu

Radiohead Rescores 'Hamlet' with 'Hail to the Thief' in Theatrical Adaptation

British band Radiohead is reworking their 2003 album 'Hail to the Thief' for a stage adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet', set to premiere in Manchester. Frontman Thom Yorke describes the project as a blend of grief and paranoia, resonating deeply with both the album and the play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:38 IST
Radiohead Rescores 'Hamlet' with 'Hail to the Thief' in Theatrical Adaptation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Radiohead is revisiting their 2003 album 'Hail to the Thief' to provide the soundtrack for a new stage adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet.' The production will debut in Manchester this April.

The sixth studio album, which features tracks like 'There There' and '2+2=5', was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and the War on Terror. The themes of fear and paranoia in both the album and the Shakespearean tragedy offer a compelling synergy.

Frontman Thom Yorke described the collaboration with directors Christine Jones and Steven Hoggett as both a daunting and captivating challenge. Yorke highlighted the process of aligning the album's sounds with the underlying emotions of Hamlet. Jones, inspired by Radiohead since their 2003 tour, noted the 'uncanny reverberances' between the text and the album.

The adaptation will premiere at Aviva Studios in Manchester before moving to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford Upon Avon. Radiohead, including members Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, and Philip Selway, have released nine acclaimed studio albums blending rock and electronic music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024