Ayush Ministry Launches 'Swarna Prasan' Initiative in Odisha

The Ayush Ministry, in collaboration with Vedanta Aluminium, launched the 'Swarna Prasan' initiative in Odisha's Kalahandi district. The program aims to enhance immunity and cognitive function in children. It will be expanded to benefit 30,000 children across adjacent districts by 2024.

  • Country:
  • India

The Ayush Ministry's 'Swarna Prasan' initiative was launched in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Thursday, with 500 school students receiving the traditional ayurvedic formulation.

In collaboration with Vedanta Aluminium, the initiative plans to extend support to the adjacent districts of Rayagada and Koraput.

About 500 students from Manikeshwari High School and Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhawanipatna participated in the programme's launch event.

District assistant medical officer Ayodhyanath Behera highlighted that Swarna Prasan is a time-tested ayurvedic practice known for boosting immunity and cognitive function in children.

Nitin Kumar Tiwari, COO of Bauxite Mines at Vedanta Aluminium, announced that the program aims to benefit 30,000 children, from infants to 16-year-olds, across Koraput, Kalahandi, and Rayagada by 2024.

