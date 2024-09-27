Left Menu

TRIBIT Unveils Enhanced StormBox Blast 2 with 200W Output and Extended Playtime

TRIBIT, a global audio brand, announces the mid-October launch of its enhanced StormBox Blast 2 portable Bluetooth speaker. This upgraded model features a powerful 200W output, an IP67 waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 30-hour playtime. It also includes an interactive karaoke function and customizable dynamic lighting.

TRIBIT, a global leader in audio technology, is set to launch the upgraded StormBox Blast 2 portable Bluetooth speaker in mid-October. Following the success of its predecessor, the new model boasts significant improvements, including a 200W output power, an IP67 waterproof rating, and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 technology.

The StormBox Blast 2 is equipped with an 80W subwoofer, dual 45W mid-range drivers, and two 15W silk dome tweeters, delivering precise and dynamic sound. Its 2.1 channel design and dual large passive radiators enhance the bass for a deeper resonance, making it ideal for any audio setting.

A standout feature is its karaoke function, supporting both wired and wireless microphones with an adjustable Reverb effect, making it perfect for parties. Additionally, the StormBox Blast 2 offers customizable dynamic lighting, ensuring a spectacular light show. With a 30-hour playtime, users can enjoy uninterrupted music, and the speaker's colossal battery can also charge other devices. TRIBIT continues to make high-quality audio accessible, inspiring users to explore the harmony of nature and sound.

