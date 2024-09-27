Saif Ali Khan Navigates Controversies and Chooses Caution in Career

Actor Saif Ali Khan, speaking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, opened up about the controversies surrounding his 2023 film 'Adipurush' and OTT series 'Tandav'. Khan admitted these experiences have made him more cautious when choosing projects, as he aims to steer clear of any potential trouble.

Khan described the backlash surrounding 'Adipurush', an adaptation of the Ramayana, as 'unsettling', citing a court decision holding actors responsible for their on-screen statements. He acknowledged the pressure this brings and emphasized the need for vigilance in sensitive areas like religion.

Reflecting on his profession, Khan emphasized that cinema should unify people and acknowledged his apolitical stance, stating he prefers to avoid public political discourse despite his respect for politicians' bravery and commitment. Khan stressed that the thriving democracy in India is a source of pride.

