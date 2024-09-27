Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan Navigates Controversies and Chooses Caution in Career

Saif Ali Khan discusses the impact of controversies surrounding his projects 'Adipurush' and 'Tandav' at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024. He reveals how backlash has made him more careful in project selection, aiming to avoid trouble. Khan emphasizes the unifying power of cinema and his desire to remain apolitical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:00 IST
Saif Ali Khan Navigates Controversies and Chooses Caution in Career
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Saif Ali Khan, speaking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, opened up about the controversies surrounding his 2023 film 'Adipurush' and OTT series 'Tandav'. Khan admitted these experiences have made him more cautious when choosing projects, as he aims to steer clear of any potential trouble.

Khan described the backlash surrounding 'Adipurush', an adaptation of the Ramayana, as 'unsettling', citing a court decision holding actors responsible for their on-screen statements. He acknowledged the pressure this brings and emphasized the need for vigilance in sensitive areas like religion.

Reflecting on his profession, Khan emphasized that cinema should unify people and acknowledged his apolitical stance, stating he prefers to avoid public political discourse despite his respect for politicians' bravery and commitment. Khan stressed that the thriving democracy in India is a source of pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024