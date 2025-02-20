Left Menu

India-Israel Film Festival: A Cinematic Bridge of Collaboration

The Indian Film Festival in Israel, showcasing films like 'Laapataa Ladies', fosters cultural ties and collaboration between India and Israel. Organized by India's Embassy and Movieland, it includes screenings, co-productions, and future events like WAVES 2025. The festival highlights India's diverse cinema and encourages global cooperation in film production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Netanya | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:29 IST
India-Israel Film Festival: A Cinematic Bridge of Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Indian Film Festival in Israel commenced with the screening of Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies', as part of efforts to cement India's status as a global film hub ahead of WAVES 2025. The event, organized by India's Embassy and Movieland, includes other notable films like 'Dangal' and 'English Vinglish'.

India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, emphasized the festival's role in strengthening bilateral relations and encouraging collaboration between the two nations' film industries. He noted efforts like delegational visits, screenings, and co-productions underlining the growing partnership.

The festival also invites collaboration with Israeli producers, highlighting upcoming events like the WAVES summit and the Create in India Challenge. These initiatives aim to position India as an attractive destination for international filmmakers with its resources and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025