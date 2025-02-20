Celebrating Cinematic Brilliance: Shyam Benegal Retrospective at National Indian Film Festival

The National Indian Film Festival is honoring the work of iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal by organizing a retrospective of his most influential films, with support from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The lineup includes classics such as 'Mammo,' 'Suraj ka satvan Ghoda,' and 'The Making of Mahatma,' showcasing Benegal's significant contribution to cinema.

Festival Director Anupam Sharma emphasized that the event is more than just showcasing Bollywood films. He explained that the festival, taking place in cities including Sydney and Melbourne, is a tribute to India's rich and diverse cinematic heritage. By featuring Benegal's remarkable body of work, the festival seeks to connect audiences with cultural stories that have left a lasting impact on filmmakers worldwide.

The festival's collaborations with major institutions like Dendy Cinemas and the Indian High Commission further highlight its goal of promoting Indian filmmaking internationally. With over 35 world and Australian premieres, NIFFA is a platform for celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)