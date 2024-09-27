Left Menu

AP Dhillon's Highly Anticipated Brownprint India Tour Announced

Popular Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon is gearing up for his second India tour, 'Brownprint', with performances scheduled in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh. The tour, promoted by White Fox India, will kick off on December 7 in Mumbai. Ticket sales start on September 29 on Insider.in.

Popular Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon is set to perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh as part of his upcoming Brownprint India Tour.

This would be the second India tour for the Canada-based singer, who is known for hits such as ''Brown Munde'', ''Excuses'' and ''Insane''. Promoted and produced by White Fox India, the first show will begin in Mumbai on December 7 followed by another performance in New Delhi on December 14 and the final stop in Chandigarh on December 21. The 31-year-old singer, who will also be joined by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, said he is excited to return to the country once again. ''The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of 'The Brownprint' live,'' he said in a statement. Aman Kumar, Co-Founder, White Fox India, said they are confident that the upcoming concert tour will ''surpass all expectations''. ''Attendees can look forward to a seamless and extraordinary music spectacle that will celebrate the supremacy of the brown community,'' he said.

The sale of the tickets will begin on September 29 on Insider.in.

