Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Bhagat Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. Singh, born in 1907, was hanged by the British at 23 for his revolutionary activities. Modi acknowledged Singh's sacrifice for India's self-respect and resistance to colonial rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:29 IST
Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt tribute on platform X, Modi highlighted Bhagat Singh's ultimate sacrifice to protect the self-respect of the nation.

Bhagat Singh, born in 1907, became an iconic symbol of India's resistance against British colonial rule, having been hanged at the age of 23 for his involvement in revolutionary activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024