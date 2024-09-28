Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Bhagat Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. Singh, born in 1907, was hanged by the British at 23 for his revolutionary activities. Modi acknowledged Singh's sacrifice for India's self-respect and resistance to colonial rule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.
In a heartfelt tribute on platform X, Modi highlighted Bhagat Singh's ultimate sacrifice to protect the self-respect of the nation.
Bhagat Singh, born in 1907, became an iconic symbol of India's resistance against British colonial rule, having been hanged at the age of 23 for his involvement in revolutionary activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA Raids in Punjab Over Attack on Indian High Commission in Canada
Indian Student in UK Faces Unresolved Harassment Amid Election Campaign
DFC Announces $70 Million Investments in India's Private Sector
India and China Seek Resolution: Doval and Wang's Strategic Talks
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs Amid Global Rally