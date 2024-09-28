Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Bhagat Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt tribute on platform X, Modi highlighted Bhagat Singh's ultimate sacrifice to protect the self-respect of the nation.

Bhagat Singh, born in 1907, became an iconic symbol of India's resistance against British colonial rule, having been hanged at the age of 23 for his involvement in revolutionary activities.

