Indore Artist Crafts Lata Mangeshkar Portrait with Song Lines

An artist in Indore has crafted a unique black-and-white portrait of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar using the opening lines of 90 of her hit songs to form the lines of her face.

Born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, Lata Mangeshkar's groundbreaking contribution to Indian music is wonderfully captured in the 31x23 inches portrait by Milind Dhawale. The opening lines are strategically placed in a way that they complement the features of Mangeshkar's face, like 'Bindiya chamkegi, choodi khankegi' forming her bindi and 'Dheere dheere bol koi sun na le' shaping her lips.

The artist emphasized 'Ae mere watan ke logon' on her forehead, believing the iconic patriotic song holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. The intricate details make the text noticeable only upon close observation, while from a distance, they appear as regular lines. Despite creating the portrait for Mangeshkar's 90th birthday, Dhawale couldn't personally present it to her before she passed away on February 6, 2022, in Mumbai, leaving him with a lasting regret.

(With inputs from agencies.)