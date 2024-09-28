Industry Mourns the Loss of Dame Maggie Smith

Actors, collaborators, and fans who worked with Maggie Smith are paying heartfelt tribute to the award-winning actor, known for her roles in the 'Harry Potter' series and 'Downton Abbey.' Smith passed away on Friday at the age of 89.

'It's a very sad day for the whole culture of theater and cinema in England,' said actor Helen Mirren in an interview with The Associated Press. 'Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit, and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation.' Fellow actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Smith in 'Downton Abbey,' echoed these sentiments in a statement to the AP.

'Maggie Smith was a truly great actress and a joy to write for,' Julian Fellowes, creator of 'Downton Abbey,' said. 'Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career.' Similarly, Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role in the 'Harry Potter' series, shared his admiration, recalling her kindness and professional excellence. Other notable tributes include Whoopi Goldberg, Saoirse Ronan, King Charles III, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, all of whom praised Smith's contributions to the world of cinema and theater.

