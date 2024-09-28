Rekindling National Pride: Indian Hockey's Resurgence and Upcoming Clashes

The narrative that the Indian hockey team concedes late goals has shifted significantly with its recent success, including two consecutive Olympic bronze medals. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team is now considered one of the best globally, according to hockey legend Zafar Iqbal.

Iqbal, a gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and captain during the 1982 Asian Games, anticipates renewed enthusiasm for hockey in India following these achievements. 'India used to be seen as a team that concedes late goals, but that has changed. We're now one of the best in the world,' he remarked in a Hockey India release.

Iqbal and fellow legend Harbinder Singh, who won gold in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and bronze in 1968 and 1972, are optimistic about the sport's resurgence with high-profile matches returning to the national capital. Singh hopes that these events will once again draw large crowds and rekindle widespread excitement for hockey in India.

