Left Menu

Devara: Part 1 Creates Box Office Tsunami with Rs 172 Crore on Opening Day

Koratala Siva's film 'Devara: Part 1' raked in over Rs 172 crore worldwide on its first day. Led by Jr NTR and featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their Telugu debuts, the action drama released in five languages. The filmmakers celebrated the monumental success on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:52 IST
Devara: Part 1 Creates Box Office Tsunami with Rs 172 Crore on Opening Day
  • Country:
  • India

Koratala Siva's highly anticipated directorial, 'Devara: Part 1,' has set the box office ablaze, pulling in over Rs 172 crore globally on its first day, according to an announcement by the production team on Saturday.

Starring Jr NTR and marking the Telugu cinema debuts of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the film hit theaters on Friday, available in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The official collection figures revealed on the movie's social media page proclaimed, 'No force can hold back the TSUNAMI OF #DEVARA #BlockbusterDEVARA,' indicating a smashing start with '172 cr+ GBOC WORLDWIDE ON DAY 1.' Produced jointly by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, 'Devara: Part 1' promises high-octane action set against the backdrop of India's forgotten coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024