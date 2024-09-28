Devara: Part 1 Creates Box Office Tsunami with Rs 172 Crore on Opening Day

Koratala Siva's highly anticipated directorial, 'Devara: Part 1,' has set the box office ablaze, pulling in over Rs 172 crore globally on its first day, according to an announcement by the production team on Saturday.

Starring Jr NTR and marking the Telugu cinema debuts of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the film hit theaters on Friday, available in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The official collection figures revealed on the movie's social media page proclaimed, 'No force can hold back the TSUNAMI OF #DEVARA #BlockbusterDEVARA,' indicating a smashing start with '172 cr+ GBOC WORLDWIDE ON DAY 1.' Produced jointly by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, 'Devara: Part 1' promises high-octane action set against the backdrop of India's forgotten coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)