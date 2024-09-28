Tragic Accident: Car Plunges into Chenab River, Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday when a car careened off the road, plunging into the Chenab river and claiming two lives.

The incident occurred around 1.45 pm near Garsoo village as three passengers were en route to their Drabshala village in Kishtwar district.

Rescue teams quickly launched an operation after the vehicle rolled down more than 200 feet before hitting the riverbed. Imran Hussain, 35, and Sumaiya, 17, were found dead at the scene, while Iqra Bano, 16, survived in critical condition and was rushed to the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)