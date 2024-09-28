Dramatic Hermes Runway Show Interrupted by PETA Protests

During Hermes' spring-summer runway show, designer Nadege Vanhee showcased an array of mesh crop tops and calfskin coats in tan hues, punctuated by three PETA activists disrupting the event.

The parade began with a series of light, beige outfits including loose trousers, sheer tops, and a cinched-back suede coat. The first protestor burst onto the catwalk, wielding a sign demanding an end to the use of exotic skins, only to be quickly removed by security. This interruption was followed by models exhibiting buttery leather jackets and high-waisted culottes.

Despite further disruptions by PETA activists, the show continued, featuring long, sheer skirts, bright pink dresses, and belted outerwear. Paris Fashion Week, which runs until Oct. 1, has seen similar protests, emphasizing the ongoing debate over the use of exotic skins and animal products in fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)