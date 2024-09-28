BookMyShow CEO Responds to Alleged Ticket Black Marketing for Coldplay Concert
Following summons from Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing regarding alleged black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets, BookMyShow's CEO and an official clarified their stance. They emphasized efforts to ensure fair ticket distribution and condemned unauthorized ticket sales, working with authorities to investigate the issue.
In response to the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoning the CEO and another official from BookMyShow over alleged black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets, the ticketing platform issued a detailed statement.
BookMyShow clarified its measures to ensure fair access to tickets for the much-anticipated Music Of The Spheres World Tour in 2025. The company noted that it had capped ticket purchases at four per user across all shows and implemented a queueing system to manage high demand. Despite the overwhelming interest, BookMyShow added a third Mumbai show, which also saw significant demand.
Addressing concerns about unauthorized ticket sales, BookMyShow stated it had no ties with illicit platforms reselling tickets and condemned such practices, stating it is cooperating fully with authorities to address the issue. The EOW is continuing its investigation, having already recorded statements and identified several brokers involved in ticket scalping.
