Mumbai Police Seizes Mephedrone Worth 10.08 Crore
Mumbai police arrested two individuals with 5.4 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 10.08 crore seized at a Dadar guest house. The crime branch, led by inspector Daya Nayak, apprehended the suspects after a tip-off. Cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:30 IST
The Mumbai police made significant headway in the fight against drug trafficking by arresting two individuals with a massive haul of mephedrone valued at Rs 10.08 crore.
Acting on a crucial tip-off, the crime branch orchestrated a sting operation at a private guest house near Dadar's Swaminarayan temple. The accused arrived with the consignment late at night.
After a brief chase, both suspects were apprehended by the crime branch's Bandra unit, led by 'encounter specialist' inspector Daya Nayak. Legal proceedings are underway against the culprits under the NDPS Act.
