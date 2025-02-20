Mumbai Police Seizes Mephedrone Worth 10.08 Crore

The Mumbai police made significant headway in the fight against drug trafficking by arresting two individuals with a massive haul of mephedrone valued at Rs 10.08 crore.

Acting on a crucial tip-off, the crime branch orchestrated a sting operation at a private guest house near Dadar's Swaminarayan temple. The accused arrived with the consignment late at night.

After a brief chase, both suspects were apprehended by the crime branch's Bandra unit, led by 'encounter specialist' inspector Daya Nayak. Legal proceedings are underway against the culprits under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)