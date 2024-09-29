Tragic Fall: 19-Year-Old Dental Student Dies in South Delhi Complex

A 19-year-old dental student tragically died after falling from the fifth floor of a residential building in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Saturday, as confirmed by local police.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the girl, residing in a different building of the same residential complex, allegedly jumped from the fifth floor. No suicide note was found, but CCTV footage captured her standing alone on the balcony of the six-storey building.

The girl's family had shifted to another house in the same locality about six months ago. She came alone to their vacant old house and fell off the balcony, according to police reports. Rushed to Batra Hospital and later moved to Majeedia Hospital, she succumbed during treatment. The crime team has inspected the location, and the body has been sent to AIIMS Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)