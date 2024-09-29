Restoring Sicily's Golden Masterpiece

In Sicily, the Monreale Cathedral, renowned for its majestic mosaics, is set to reclaim its golden glory thanks to meticulous restoration and innovative lighting work.

Constructed between 1174 and 1189 near Palermo on the orders of King William II, the UNESCO World Heritage site is a fusion of Western, Islamic, and Byzantine styles, housing one of the world's most expansive indoor mosaics. 'The church is unique in the world,' remarked local archpriest Father Nicola Gaglio, who praised its artistic beauty.

The mosaics, spanning 6,500 square meters and depicting biblical tales, are believed to contain 2.2 tons of pure gold. Chief among them is the 'Christ Pantocrator' in the apse, a significant Orthodox Christian icon. Restoration efforts, funded by the European Union to the tune of 1.1 million euros, address water damage to the glass tiles, with completion targeted by mid-October. The updated lighting, designed by Austrian firm Zumtobel, will be revealed in late November to emphasize the vibrant gold hues while maintaining balance across other surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)