Left Menu

Restoring Sicily's Golden Masterpiece

The Monreale Cathedral in Sicily, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is undergoing restoration to regain its golden mosaic lustre. Built in the late 12th century, the cathedral combines Western, Islamic, and Byzantine styles. Restoration work and new lighting are funded by the European Union, with completion expected by November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 10:31 IST
Restoring Sicily's Golden Masterpiece

In Sicily, the Monreale Cathedral, renowned for its majestic mosaics, is set to reclaim its golden glory thanks to meticulous restoration and innovative lighting work.

Constructed between 1174 and 1189 near Palermo on the orders of King William II, the UNESCO World Heritage site is a fusion of Western, Islamic, and Byzantine styles, housing one of the world's most expansive indoor mosaics. 'The church is unique in the world,' remarked local archpriest Father Nicola Gaglio, who praised its artistic beauty.

The mosaics, spanning 6,500 square meters and depicting biblical tales, are believed to contain 2.2 tons of pure gold. Chief among them is the 'Christ Pantocrator' in the apse, a significant Orthodox Christian icon. Restoration efforts, funded by the European Union to the tune of 1.1 million euros, address water damage to the glass tiles, with completion targeted by mid-October. The updated lighting, designed by Austrian firm Zumtobel, will be revealed in late November to emphasize the vibrant gold hues while maintaining balance across other surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024