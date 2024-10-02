Left Menu

Entertainment News Highlights: Fines, Fashion, and Farewells

This summary covers recent entertainment news, including BTS member Suga's fine for drunk driving, Apple TV+'s German series 'Where's Wanda?', a Coldplay concert ticketing scandal in Mumbai, Chanel's return to Paris Fashion Week, and the deaths of singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson and actor John Amos.

BTS member Suga has been fined 15 million won ($11,500) for drunk driving on an electric scooter, the Seoul Western District Court confirmed. The fine was issued in a summary judgment made last week.

Apple TV+'s first German-language series, 'Where's Wanda?' delves into a family's search for their missing daughter while incorporating humor through its colorful characters and absurd situations.

Mumbai police are seeking a statement from the CEO of a ticketing platform over alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. The band's shows sold out within minutes, causing disappointment among countless fans.

Chanel returned to the Grand Palais for Paris Fashion Week, showcasing an eclectic collection and featuring a performance by Riley Keough. Attendees were dressed in full Chanel regalia and made their way through the newly renamed entrance honoring founder Gabrielle Chanel.

Influential singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has died at 88. Known for hits like 'Me and Bobby McGee' and his successful acting career, Kristofferson passed away surrounded by family in Maui.

John Amos, known for his roles in 'Good Times' and 'Roots,' has passed away at age 84. His death was announced by his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, though the date of death was marked as Aug. 21.

