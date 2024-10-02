Left Menu

Trump's Ableist Rhetoric and Its Historical Implications

Donald Trump has used ableist language to criticize Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, which disability rights advocates highlight as problematic. This rhetoric reflects a long history of using intelligence as a measure of worth in the U.S. The article delves into the historical context and societal implications of such language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charleston | Updated: 02-10-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 08:25 IST
Trump's Ableist Rhetoric and Its Historical Implications
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent speech, former President Donald Trump used ableist language to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris and vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, sparking outrage among disability rights advocates. Trump's comments reflect a troubling history of using intelligence as a measure of human worth.

At a rally in Wisconsin, Trump told supporters, 'Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way,' and made similar remarks in Pennsylvania. This language, termed 'ableist,' assumes people with disabilities are less valuable than others, say advocates.

Historically, such rhetoric extends deep into American culture, where intelligence tests and eugenics once justified forced sterilization and institutionalization. Words like 'low IQ' and 'idiot' have traumatic histories, continuing to stigmatize disabled and minority communities today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024