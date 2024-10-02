Trump's Ableist Rhetoric and Its Historical Implications

In a recent speech, former President Donald Trump used ableist language to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris and vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, sparking outrage among disability rights advocates. Trump's comments reflect a troubling history of using intelligence as a measure of human worth.

At a rally in Wisconsin, Trump told supporters, 'Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way,' and made similar remarks in Pennsylvania. This language, termed 'ableist,' assumes people with disabilities are less valuable than others, say advocates.

Historically, such rhetoric extends deep into American culture, where intelligence tests and eugenics once justified forced sterilization and institutionalization. Words like 'low IQ' and 'idiot' have traumatic histories, continuing to stigmatize disabled and minority communities today.

