West Bengal Erupts in Protests Over Doctor's Tragic Death Amidst Mahalaya Festivities

Night-long protests erupted across West Bengal during Mahalaya, following the rape and murder of a doctor from RG Kar Hospital. Demonstrators prayed for the victim's soul and performed rituals in various districts. A scuffle occurred at Haridevpur, leading to police complaints. Mahalaya rituals continued under heavy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Night-long protests erupted across West Bengal during Mahalaya following the rape and murder of a doctor from RG Kar Hospital. Demonstrators in Kolkata floated lamps in rivers and prayed for the medic's soul. In Coochbehar, an early morning march marked the protest, termed 'Abhaya'r Tarpan.'

A large number of women joined protests in several Kolkata locations, including Ruby Crossing and the Academy of Fine Arts, as well as in various districts such as Malda and Canning. Writer-activist Satabdi Das confirmed the protests would continue throughout the Durga Puja festival.

A scuffle broke out at Haridevpur between protestors and another group, leading to a complaint against alleged TMC supporters. Mahalaya rituals, including 'tarpan' and Chokhhu Daan, continued across the state under heavy security, with strict vigil maintained along the Hooghly River to prevent untoward incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

