West Bengal Erupts in Protests Over Doctor's Tragic Death Amidst Mahalaya Festivities
Night-long protests erupted across West Bengal during Mahalaya, following the rape and murder of a doctor from RG Kar Hospital. Demonstrators prayed for the victim's soul and performed rituals in various districts. A scuffle occurred at Haridevpur, leading to police complaints. Mahalaya rituals continued under heavy security.
- Country:
- India
Night-long protests erupted across West Bengal during Mahalaya following the rape and murder of a doctor from RG Kar Hospital. Demonstrators in Kolkata floated lamps in rivers and prayed for the medic's soul. In Coochbehar, an early morning march marked the protest, termed 'Abhaya'r Tarpan.'
A large number of women joined protests in several Kolkata locations, including Ruby Crossing and the Academy of Fine Arts, as well as in various districts such as Malda and Canning. Writer-activist Satabdi Das confirmed the protests would continue throughout the Durga Puja festival.
A scuffle broke out at Haridevpur between protestors and another group, leading to a complaint against alleged TMC supporters. Mahalaya rituals, including 'tarpan' and Chokhhu Daan, continued across the state under heavy security, with strict vigil maintained along the Hooghly River to prevent untoward incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for West Bengal govt in SC, seeks stopping of live proceedings in Kolkata rape-murder case.
SC says it will not stop streaming of live proceedings in Kolkata rape-murder case as it is in public interest.
ED Raids Locations in Kolkata Over RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities
Supreme Court Probes Alarming Rape and Murder Case of Postgraduate Medic in Kolkata
Accusations Fly as Mamata Banerjee Faces Heat Over Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death