Gandhi's Legacy: A Blueprint for Global Peace
The international community commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday by emphasizing his principles of non-violence, peace, and equality. With conflicts raging worldwide, leaders call for a reaffirmation of Gandhian values, aligning them with the UN Charter's commitment to peaceful dispute resolution and global justice.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence and equality on the International Day of Non-Violence, coinciding with Gandhi's birthday. In a time when conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East rage, Guterres underscored Gandhi's message of peace and called for commitment to these ideals.
During a special event organized by India's Permanent Mission to the UN, leaders, including Ivor Fung of the UN General Assembly, emphasized Gandhi's influence on figures like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. Fung called for renewed dedication to the UN Charter's principles, reflecting Gandhi's ideals.
India's UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish and Sri Lanka's Ambassador Mohan Pieris reiterated the importance of Gandhi's philosophy for shaping a more peaceful, equitable future. They highlighted the universal relevance of non-violence amidst modern global challenges, urging communities to embrace these timeless values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ATMIS Enhances Gender Equality with New Training for Military and Police Officers
Advocate Maluleke Highlights Women Empowerment as Key to Gender Equality at BRICS Women’s Forum
NZ Celebrating Suffrage Day: A Commitment to Gender Equality
Push for Gender Equality in India's Agriculture Sector Gains Momentum
Mongolia Faces Challenges in Sustaining Gender Equality Despite Reforms: World Bank Report