Gandhi's Legacy: A Blueprint for Global Peace

The international community commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday by emphasizing his principles of non-violence, peace, and equality. With conflicts raging worldwide, leaders call for a reaffirmation of Gandhian values, aligning them with the UN Charter's commitment to peaceful dispute resolution and global justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:14 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence and equality on the International Day of Non-Violence, coinciding with Gandhi's birthday. In a time when conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East rage, Guterres underscored Gandhi's message of peace and called for commitment to these ideals.

During a special event organized by India's Permanent Mission to the UN, leaders, including Ivor Fung of the UN General Assembly, emphasized Gandhi's influence on figures like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. Fung called for renewed dedication to the UN Charter's principles, reflecting Gandhi's ideals.

India's UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish and Sri Lanka's Ambassador Mohan Pieris reiterated the importance of Gandhi's philosophy for shaping a more peaceful, equitable future. They highlighted the universal relevance of non-violence amidst modern global challenges, urging communities to embrace these timeless values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

