Entertainment Round-Up: Fashion, Farewell, and Comebacks

Fashion designer Hedi Slimane has exited LVMH's Celine brand, according to a company statement on Wednesday. This marks the latest in a series of notable changes in the fashion industry facing a decline in sales. LVMH announced Michael Rider, a longtime collaborator with Phoebe Philo, as Slimane's successor.

Chanel made a grand return to the Grand Palais for Paris Fashion Week, showcasing an eclectic range of sparkly tweed outfits. The show featured a performance by actor Riley Keough. Fashion enthusiasts filled the venue, adorned in Chanel, celebrating the venue's renaming in honor of founder Gabrielle Chanel.

John Amos, renowned for his work in the 1970s series "Good Times" and the miniseries "Roots," passed away at the age of 84 in Los Angeles. In other entertainment news, California doctor Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to charges related to the overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Meanwhile, actor Daniel Day-Lewis announced his return to cinema for his son's directorial debut, "Anemone," marking his first role since 2017's "Phantom Thread."

(With inputs from agencies.)