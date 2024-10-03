Left Menu

Entertainment Round-Up: Fashion, Farewell, and Comebacks

This article summarizes recent entertainment news, including Hedi Slimane's departure from Celine, Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show, John Amos' passing, a legal case related to Matthew Perry's death, and Daniel Day-Lewis returning to acting for his son's film debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:32 IST
Entertainment Round-Up: Fashion, Farewell, and Comebacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fashion designer Hedi Slimane has exited LVMH's Celine brand, according to a company statement on Wednesday. This marks the latest in a series of notable changes in the fashion industry facing a decline in sales. LVMH announced Michael Rider, a longtime collaborator with Phoebe Philo, as Slimane's successor.

Chanel made a grand return to the Grand Palais for Paris Fashion Week, showcasing an eclectic range of sparkly tweed outfits. The show featured a performance by actor Riley Keough. Fashion enthusiasts filled the venue, adorned in Chanel, celebrating the venue's renaming in honor of founder Gabrielle Chanel.

John Amos, renowned for his work in the 1970s series "Good Times" and the miniseries "Roots," passed away at the age of 84 in Los Angeles. In other entertainment news, California doctor Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to charges related to the overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Meanwhile, actor Daniel Day-Lewis announced his return to cinema for his son's directorial debut, "Anemone," marking his first role since 2017's "Phantom Thread."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024