Celebrity Divorce Sparks Political Controversy: Samantha and Chaitanya Respond

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have refuted claims by Telangana minister Konda Surekha that their divorce was influenced by political leader KT Ramarao. Both actors emphasized their divorce was a private, mutual decision, and condemned the politicization of their personal lives. KTR has issued a legal notice to Surekha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:47 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a swirling controversy, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have firmly denied Telangana minister Konda Surekha's claims tying their divorce to political interference. The couple has labeled these allegations as baseless.

Samantha took to social media to set the record straight, stressing that her split with Chaitanya was decided mutually and had no political undertones. She criticized Surekha for using their divorce as a political tool and urged respect for personal privacy.

Chaitanya echoed these sentiments, clarifying that their separation stemmed from personal reasons and not external pressures. In response to the minister's allegations, KT Ramarao has filed a legal notice against Surekha, demanding an apology for her comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

