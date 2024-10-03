Celebrity Divorce Sparks Political Controversy: Samantha and Chaitanya Respond

Amidst a swirling controversy, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have firmly denied Telangana minister Konda Surekha's claims tying their divorce to political interference. The couple has labeled these allegations as baseless.

Samantha took to social media to set the record straight, stressing that her split with Chaitanya was decided mutually and had no political undertones. She criticized Surekha for using their divorce as a political tool and urged respect for personal privacy.

Chaitanya echoed these sentiments, clarifying that their separation stemmed from personal reasons and not external pressures. In response to the minister's allegations, KT Ramarao has filed a legal notice against Surekha, demanding an apology for her comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)