Celebrity Divorce Turns Political Controversy

In a recent public controversy, former actor couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spoke out against Telangana minister Konda Surekha's allegations regarding their divorce. Both actors have firmly denied the minister's claims that senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao was responsible for their split.

Samantha took to Instagram to clear the air, stating that their decision to part ways was mutual and amicable, devoid of any political conspiracy. She emphasized the need for responsibility and respect for personal privacy, asking politicians to refrain from using her name in political battles.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya expressed disappointment over the baseless allegations and called for respect and dignity in handling personal issues. He and his father, actor Nagarjuna, along with industry colleagues, urged political figures to avoid dragging celebrities' personal lives into politics for media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)