Left Menu

Celebrity Divorce Turns Political Controversy

The divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya has become a political controversy after Telangana minister Konda Surekha wrongfully claimed BRS leader K T Rama Rao was behind their separation. Both actors stated their split was mutual and requested privacy, while condemning political exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:58 IST
Celebrity Divorce Turns Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent public controversy, former actor couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spoke out against Telangana minister Konda Surekha's allegations regarding their divorce. Both actors have firmly denied the minister's claims that senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao was responsible for their split.

Samantha took to Instagram to clear the air, stating that their decision to part ways was mutual and amicable, devoid of any political conspiracy. She emphasized the need for responsibility and respect for personal privacy, asking politicians to refrain from using her name in political battles.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya expressed disappointment over the baseless allegations and called for respect and dignity in handling personal issues. He and his father, actor Nagarjuna, along with industry colleagues, urged political figures to avoid dragging celebrities' personal lives into politics for media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024