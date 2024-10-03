Dazzling Dasara: A Regal Celebration of Karnataka's Cultural Heritage
The 10-day Dasara festival in Mysuru is a vibrant celebration showcasing Karnataka's rich cultural and historical traditions. Inaugurated by Hampa Nagarajaiah at the Chamundeshwari temple, it includes royal rituals, cultural performances, and the renowned 'Jumboo Sawari' procession, attracting tourists from around the country.
- Country:
- India
With religious fervor and traditional grandeur, the famous 10-day Dasara celebrations began at the city palace on Thursday. Inaugurated by esteemed writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, the festivities promise a spectacular showcase of Karnataka's cultural legacy and royal traditions.
The 'Nada Habba', or state festival, highlights Karnataka's cultural richness with vivid displays of folk art and grand parades. The palace and streets of Mysuru are adorned with dazzling illuminations, setting the stage for musical and cultural performances by artists from across the state. Events like poetry recitals, flower shows, and food festivals add to the festivity.
A major highlight is the 'Jumboo Sawari' on Vijayadashami, with a procession of elephants, led by 'Abhimanyu', carrying the Goddess Chamundeshwari in a golden howdah. The royal family observes traditional rituals at the palace, while public festivities continue to draw huge crowds, with performances marking the history and glory of Mysuru's regal past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Pre-Graduate Colleges in 15 Districts
Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Colleges, Major Projects Worth Rs 11,770 Crore for Kalyana Karnataka
Karnataka to Highlight Space Tech Innovations at Bengaluru Space Expo 2024
Karnataka Unveils State Space Policy at Bengaluru Space Expo
Karnataka CM Condemns BJP Leaders Over Threats to Rahul Gandhi