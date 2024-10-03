Dazzling Dasara: A Regal Celebration of Karnataka's Cultural Heritage

With religious fervor and traditional grandeur, the famous 10-day Dasara celebrations began at the city palace on Thursday. Inaugurated by esteemed writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, the festivities promise a spectacular showcase of Karnataka's cultural legacy and royal traditions.

The 'Nada Habba', or state festival, highlights Karnataka's cultural richness with vivid displays of folk art and grand parades. The palace and streets of Mysuru are adorned with dazzling illuminations, setting the stage for musical and cultural performances by artists from across the state. Events like poetry recitals, flower shows, and food festivals add to the festivity.

A major highlight is the 'Jumboo Sawari' on Vijayadashami, with a procession of elephants, led by 'Abhimanyu', carrying the Goddess Chamundeshwari in a golden howdah. The royal family observes traditional rituals at the palace, while public festivities continue to draw huge crowds, with performances marking the history and glory of Mysuru's regal past.

