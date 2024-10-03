A Tribute to Halyna Hutchins: 'Rust' World Premiere at Camerimage Festival

The highly anticipated world premiere of Alec Baldwin's film 'Rust' is set for November at the Camerimage Festival in Poland, an event renowned for celebrating the artistry of cinematographers and directors of photography. This year's festival holds special significance as it pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins, the Ukrainian cinematographer tragically killed on the 'Rust' set nearly three years ago. Hutchins was a cherished member of the Camerimage community, and the festival is committed to honoring her memory and legacy.

Bianca Cline, director of photography who continued Hutchins' work after her passing, emphasized the importance of the screening as a homage to Hutchins. "We wanted to do this to honor her and ensure people see the film she was so passionate about. I believe it is her most beautiful piece of work," Cline expressed. Cline praised Camerimage as the perfect venue for the premiere, highlighting its reputation as a festival solely focused on cinematography.

Hutchins' family, residing in Kyiv, Ukraine, eagerly anticipates the film's release. Cline noted that Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey, was a fervent supporter of completing 'Rust.' "Halyna's mother was probably the film's biggest champion, understanding how much it meant to Halyna," Cline shared. In addition to the screening, a panel featuring the film's director Joel Souza, Cline, and Stephen Lighthill from the American Film Institute will discuss Hutchins' unique visual style and issues like women's roles in cinematography and set safety. EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2024 will take place from November 16 to 23 in Poland.

