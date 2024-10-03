Reviving the Mahisha Cult: Uncovering South India's Forgotten History

In a fascinating twist, experts in coastal Karnataka have uncovered compelling evidence pointing to the historical presence of the Mahisha cult, despite ongoing debates about the controversial 'Mahisha Dasara' event in Mysuru. This ancient belief system, rooted in the powerful reigns of the Alupas and the Vijayanagar Empire, still thrives in the region.

Prof T Murugeshi, a retired Associate Professor in Ancient History and Archaeology, revealed Barakuru in Udupi district as home to the only known Mahisha temple, highlighting the cult's cultural significance. Contrary to traditional tales of Mahisha's defeat by gods, archaeological findings indicate he may have been a heroic ruler.

Noteworthy artifacts from Talakadu, unveiled by scholars like M S Krishna Murthy, further challenge the demonization narrative, depicting Mahisha as a figure who courageously defended his territory. The enduring Mahisha cult not only honors this legacy but also enriches South India's historical tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)