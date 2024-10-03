House of Hiranandani Powers Ahead with 'Energy Smart' Renewable Initiative

House of Hiranandani, a leader in real estate, has announced its new 'Energy Smart' initiative as part of the 'Tomorrow Matters' campaign. In a bid to promote renewable energy and sustainability, the initiative targets generating 70 million kWh over five years while integrating EV charging stations into its projects.

The launch includes an engaging video with a character named 'Sunny' to creatively communicate the importance of energy conservation. The initiative aligns with India's environmental goals and reflects House of Hiranandani's dedication to reducing carbon footprints by expanding solar energy infrastructure in Maharashtra's villages.

Chief Marketing Officer Prashin Jhobalia emphasized that the initiative is a substantial move toward sustainability, enabling communities to lead greener lifestyles. The campaign integrates communication strategies across various media to foster an enduring commitment to sustainable living practices.

