Left Menu

House of Hiranandani Powers Ahead with 'Energy Smart' Renewable Initiative

House of Hiranandani launches 'Energy Smart,' a five-year initiative aimed at generating 70 million kWh of renewable energy and offering EV charging facilities. This campaign underscores their commitment to sustainability, featuring solar panel installations and partnerships to enhance solar infrastructure in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:12 IST
House of Hiranandani Powers Ahead with 'Energy Smart' Renewable Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

House of Hiranandani, a leader in real estate, has announced its new 'Energy Smart' initiative as part of the 'Tomorrow Matters' campaign. In a bid to promote renewable energy and sustainability, the initiative targets generating 70 million kWh over five years while integrating EV charging stations into its projects.

The launch includes an engaging video with a character named 'Sunny' to creatively communicate the importance of energy conservation. The initiative aligns with India's environmental goals and reflects House of Hiranandani's dedication to reducing carbon footprints by expanding solar energy infrastructure in Maharashtra's villages.

Chief Marketing Officer Prashin Jhobalia emphasized that the initiative is a substantial move toward sustainability, enabling communities to lead greener lifestyles. The campaign integrates communication strategies across various media to foster an enduring commitment to sustainable living practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024