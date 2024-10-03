House of Hiranandani Powers Ahead with 'Energy Smart' Renewable Initiative
House of Hiranandani launches 'Energy Smart,' a five-year initiative aimed at generating 70 million kWh of renewable energy and offering EV charging facilities. This campaign underscores their commitment to sustainability, featuring solar panel installations and partnerships to enhance solar infrastructure in rural areas.
- Country:
- India
House of Hiranandani, a leader in real estate, has announced its new 'Energy Smart' initiative as part of the 'Tomorrow Matters' campaign. In a bid to promote renewable energy and sustainability, the initiative targets generating 70 million kWh over five years while integrating EV charging stations into its projects.
The launch includes an engaging video with a character named 'Sunny' to creatively communicate the importance of energy conservation. The initiative aligns with India's environmental goals and reflects House of Hiranandani's dedication to reducing carbon footprints by expanding solar energy infrastructure in Maharashtra's villages.
Chief Marketing Officer Prashin Jhobalia emphasized that the initiative is a substantial move toward sustainability, enabling communities to lead greener lifestyles. The campaign integrates communication strategies across various media to foster an enduring commitment to sustainable living practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Need to shift to e-vehicles, develop EV charging infrastructure in NCR areas emphasized at PMO meeting on air pollution.
Jio-bp Celebrates Milestone with 500th EV Charging Station in Mumbai
Jio-bp Celebrates 500th EV Charging Station Milestone
Mercedes-Benz India Pushes for Unified EV Charging Platform
Floating Solar Panels: A Dual Solution for New Zealand’s Power Crisis