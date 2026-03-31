Rajasthan Powers Up: Expanding EV Charging Stations

The government has greenlit Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd's proposal to broaden electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout urban areas and highways in Rajasthan. Financial backing of Rs 81.12 crore will support the endeavor, aiming to install 591 charging stations at 262 sites across the state's smart cities and main highways.

Under the Prime Minister's e-Drive initiative, this move is designed to bolster green energy adoption and propel sustainable mobility in the state. Charging stations will be strategically positioned on government-owned land to encourage long-distance EV travel and enhance accessibility.

The plan includes 112 stations for Jaipur, 49 for Ajmer, 39 for Udaipur, and 28 for Kota, alongside 34 spread along national and state highways. By promoting electric vehicles, the project is anticipated to significantly cut carbon emissions and support the green energy network.

(With inputs from agencies.)