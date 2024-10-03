Marathi Joins the Elite: Celebrating Its Classical Status
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to PM Modi as Marathi received the "classical language" tag from the Central government. This decision, announced before the state assembly elections, is seen as a political victory influenced by efforts from both past and present state administrations.
Maharashtra's cultural identity received a significant boost as Marathi was granted the "classical language" status by the Central government, an announcement that comes as the state gears up for upcoming assembly elections.
The decision has been met with widespread appreciation, notably from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attributed the achievement to ongoing efforts by both current and past state administrations. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing a decade-long demand that garnered considerable political attention.
The recognition also highlights Maharashtra's linguistic heritage alongside five other classical languages in India. Benefits include institutes for language promotion and awards for scholars, signifying a major endorsement of Marathi's rich literary tradition.
