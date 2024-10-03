Left Menu

Marathi Joins the Elite: Celebrating Its Classical Status

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to PM Modi as Marathi received the "classical language" tag from the Central government. This decision, announced before the state assembly elections, is seen as a political victory influenced by efforts from both past and present state administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:13 IST
Marathi Joins the Elite: Celebrating Its Classical Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's cultural identity received a significant boost as Marathi was granted the "classical language" status by the Central government, an announcement that comes as the state gears up for upcoming assembly elections.

The decision has been met with widespread appreciation, notably from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attributed the achievement to ongoing efforts by both current and past state administrations. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing a decade-long demand that garnered considerable political attention.

The recognition also highlights Maharashtra's linguistic heritage alongside five other classical languages in India. Benefits include institutes for language promotion and awards for scholars, signifying a major endorsement of Marathi's rich literary tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024